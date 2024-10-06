Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

7 children of a family drowned while bathing in Sone river in Bihar

ByPrasun K Mishra
Oct 06, 2024 07:34 PM IST

The bodies of five children have been fished out by the local divers and a search has been on for the others

Seven children of a tribal family drowned while bathing in Son River near Tumba village under Rohtas police station limits of Rohtas district.

All the drowned children were in the 8-12 age group. (Representational image)
All the drowned children were in the 8-12 age group. (Representational image)

The bodies of five children have been fished out by the local divers and a search had been on for the others. The state disaster response force (SDRF) has dispatched a team to the area from Bhojpur district. All the children were in the 8-12 age group, districts magistrate Udita Singh said.

Locals said that all the children belonged to the family of Krisna Gonr. Four son of his daughter, who had come from Ranchi, were among the deceased.

All the children were bathing when one of them went into deep water and started drowning. The rest of the children went to save him and drowned one by one

Police and local administration officials rushed to the place and pressed local divers and fisherman in rescue who fished out five bodies.

People feared that the number of drowned children may increase as nobody knew the exact number of children who had gone to take bath in the swollen river.

Tell us what your...
See more
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On