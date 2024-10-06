7 children of a family drowned while bathing in Sone river in Bihar

Seven children of a tribal family drowned while bathing in Son River near Tumba village under Rohtas police station limits of Rohtas district. All the drowned children were in the 8-12 age group. (Representational image)

The bodies of five children have been fished out by the local divers and a search had been on for the others. The state disaster response force (SDRF) has dispatched a team to the area from Bhojpur district. All the children were in the 8-12 age group, districts magistrate Udita Singh said.

Locals said that all the children belonged to the family of Krisna Gonr. Four son of his daughter, who had come from Ranchi, were among the deceased.

All the children were bathing when one of them went into deep water and started drowning. The rest of the children went to save him and drowned one by one

Police and local administration officials rushed to the place and pressed local divers and fisherman in rescue who fished out five bodies.

People feared that the number of drowned children may increase as nobody knew the exact number of children who had gone to take bath in the swollen river.