Bihar: 65-year-old teacher allegedly thrashed by female constables in Kaimur

A 65-year-old private school teacher was allegedly publically brutally assaulted by two female constables on traffic duty in Kaimur district.

A video of the incident taken by passersby has also gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the man, identified as Nawal Kishor Pandey of Barhuli village, was thrashed with a baton in the middle of the road by two female constables.

The alleged incident took place at Jay Prakash Chowk in Bhabua on Friday evening.

According to the teacher, he was stopped by the female constables on traffic duty while he was returning to his home on a bicycle after duty, who allegedly pulled his bicycle and then started beating him for no reason.

Following the incident, Kaimur superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma said that he took cognisance of the video clip and will look into the matter.

“Prima facie, the act was inhumanly tarnishing the image of the police,” Sharma said.

The SP said that Bhabua sub-divisional police officer was directed to probe the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.

“Stringent action would be taken after getting the report,” Sharma added.

The man has suffered injuries on his hands, legs, and back as a result of the beating.

“I am a poor man but have earned prestige in the area by helping the poor students and giving them free tuition. The merciless thrashing in public without any fault has not only caused me injuries, but it has also ruined my reputation earned over decades,” the teacher said.