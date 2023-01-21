19-year-old arrested for stabbing youth to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 38

Two days after a 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death near a temple in Sector 38 on Wednesday night, police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old boy for the murder.

The accused was identified as Gagan, 19, a resident of Sector 38, who is jobless and not pursuing any education.

Police said the accused stabbed the victim, Sahil, 23, also a resident of Sector 38, over an old rivalry. They both had multiple fights in the past. Investigators said raids were on to arrest others involved in the murder.

Gagan was produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day police custody.

According his Sahil’s aunt Binny, he had been living with her family after the demise of his parents.

On Wednesday night, Sahil left home to make some purchases at a market, but did not return at the anticipated time. Later at night, someone visited her house and informed her that Sahil had been stabbed near a temple in their area. His uncle rushed him to PGIMER, where he was declared dead due to multiple stab injuries to the stomach. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-39 police station.