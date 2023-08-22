Bihar: Inter-state highway robbery gang busted; 7 arrested with looted cash and gold

The Kaimur police have busted a highway robbery gang and arrested seven criminals, including the gang leader and his female friend, and recovered firearms, bikes and cash and gold from them. Representational image.

The gang was wanted in more than 12 cases of robbery, looting and attack on a station house officer (SHO) in Rohtas and Kaimur districts.

Superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma on Tuesday said the gang had shot at and critically injured jeweller Vikas Kumar Seth and looted ornaments and ₹50,000 cash when he was returning home from his shop at night on August 8.

Acting on a tip-off on Monday night, the police special investigation team (SIT) cornered the gang members near Dihara Gate when they were planning another loot.

Seven criminals, including gang leader Subhash Yadav of Rohtas and his female friend, were arrested, while two others managed to escape.

A pistol, bullets, four mobile phones and four bikes used by the gang in crime and ₹14,600 in cash was recovered from them.

Yadav had procured several SIM cards in the name of his female friend’s mother for the gang’s activities. He was also wanted in a firing case involving Darigaon SHO in Rohtas in 2022.

The SP said that it was an organised inter-district gang involved in highway robberies.

