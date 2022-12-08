Bihar IPS officer who rose to fame after web series ‘Khakee’ faces graft case

Bihar cadre Indian Police Service officer Amit Lodha, who was in the limelight after the web series “Khakee” based on his book “Bihar Diaries” depicted his experiences, faces a corruption case dating back to his tenure as Magadh range inspector general. He allegedly used “black money” for the web series.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against Lodha under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code’s Sections 120 (B) related to criminal conspiracy and 168 (public servant unlawfully engaging in trade).

It said Lodha is not an established story writer nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes. “Ignoring these facts, in order to earn illicitly and to convert the black money into white he used a book ‘Bihar Diary’ written by him for [the] production of a web series ‘Khakee the Bihar chapter’ by resorting to illegal activities.’”

It added Friday Story Teller Private Limited produced the series at a reported cost of ₹64 crore. “The expenditure is being borne by Los Gatos Production Service India LLP, which is the legal representative of Netflix in India. It is alleged that on November 2, 2018, there was an acquisition agreement between Lodha and Friday Story Teller Pvt Limited for ₹1 only, whereas the records show that the accused received ₹12372 on August 18, 202...from the production company.”

The FIR referred to another agreement Lodha’s wife, Koumidi, signed with the production house to facilitate the “transaction of illicitly acquired wealth” from one account to another. “[She]...received ₹38.25 lakh in her account between March 7-September 13, 2021.”

The FIR said Koumidi received ₹11.25 lakh even before the agreement was signed on November 2, 2018. “There was a heavy and regular transaction of money from the account of Friday Story Teller to Koumudi Lodha. The timing of agreements signed and side flow of funds into the account of Koumudi Lodha indicate the ulterior motive of Amit Lodha to give legitimate cover to his ill-gotten wealth,” the FIR said.

“...Lodha, being a public servant, illegally entered into private/commercial activities with a production house and others to earn ₹4962372 till date by corrupt and illegal means, which he cannot justify as [a] public servant. During [the] investigation, more assets acquired may be unearthed. Scrutiny of available government records available in [the] public domain reveals that the accused has acquired huge movable/immovable property.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON