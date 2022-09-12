Bihar’s agri minister puts own dept in dock for fudged data, corruption
Sudhakar Singh’s outburst came after hundreds of farmers present at his felicitation function complained about corruption and mismanagement in paddy procurement, sale of seeds, fertilizer distribution and grant of diesel subsidy by his department.
Bihar’s agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh has put his own department in the dock, saying it was running on fudged data and there was pervasive corruption in paddy procurement and sale of seeds and fertilisers.
“Being the minister of agriculture department, you can call me Choron Ka Sardar (leader of thieves),” Singh said at a public gathering at Chand in Kaimur district on Sunday, a video clip of which has begun circulating on social media.
The minister vowed to check the malpractices and asked people to hit the street in protest if he failed.
Singh’s outburst came after hundreds of farmers present at his felicitation function complained about corruption and mismanagement in paddy procurement, sale of seeds, fertilizer distribution and grant of diesel subsidy by his department.
The minister said Bihar was suffering from the biggest drought of the last 100 years but officials were misleading the government with fake reports.
“I visited Jamui and Munger districts and saw they were facing drought due to scanty rainfall, but officials are reporting about good rains, good paddy transplant and greenery all over. Similarly, no farmer purchased seeds from Bihar Rajya Beej Nigam Limited because of lack of faith on its quality, but the corporation was running on paper statistics,” Singh, who is from Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD), said.
He said that farmers were forced to buy pesticides and other chemicals on each bag of subsidized fertilizer.
Singh warned agriculture officials of stringent action if they did not change the wrong practices and work in the interest of farmers.
Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls
Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.
Minister slaps legal notice on party MLA for defamation
The political rivalry between two legislators of the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has escalated, with state's food and consumer protection minister Lesi Singh shooting off a legal notice to Bima Bharti, accusing her of maligning her image in public by levelling false allegations. Lesi Singh is an MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Dhamdaha constituency while Bharti is an MLA from Rupauli, both in Purnia district.
State Backward Classes Commission orders status quo on Maratha demands for inclusion in OBC category
Mumbai: Quasi-judicial body Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) at a hearing on Monday held off on deciding on petitions from Maratha groups seeking inclusion in the Other Backward Class category citing the Maratha quota case pending before the Supreme Court. MSCBC chairperson Justice Anand Nirgude (retired) and members, Advocate BL Sagar Killarikar and Laxman Hake conducted a hearing in Pune on Monday to decide on applications by a clutch of Maratha groups.
Udta Punjab reboot? Video shows Punjab woman under influence of drugs, probe on
A video of a woman in Punjab's Amritsar district purportedly under heavy influence of drugs, a visual reminiscent of the horrific problem in the border state, is doing the rounds on social media, leading to a political blame game. The video, reportedly captured in Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, showed the woman slouching, struggling to walk or even properly stand on her feet.
Small anaesthetic intervention helps breast cancer patients, finds new Tata Memorial Hospital study
Mumbai A decade-long study by doctors at the Tata Memorial Centre showed that a simple intervention of using a local anaesthesia (0.5% lidocaine) as an anti-cancer agent just before breast cancer surgery significantly lowered the risk of death and recurrence by 29% and 30% respectively. Every year, India has an estimated 1,50,000 new breast cancer patients, of which 90,000-1,00,000 are eligible for the surgery.
