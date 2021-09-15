Congress Bihar in-charge proposes new candidates for state party chief

Congress’s Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das has proposed a panel of new candidates for appointment of the state party president. This comes in the wake of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) disagreeing to his initial proposal for reconstitution of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC).

A senior AICC leader familiar with the development said Das has proposed a set of four leaders —former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, former governor Nikhil Kumar and Kutumba legislator Rajesh Ram—for the appointment of a new BPCC president in place of incumbent Madan Mohan Jha.

He has also recommended the names of four working presidents including Kumar Ashish, Pravin Kushwaha and state Mahila Congress chief Amita Bhushan, against the previous list of eight leaders. A senior party leader said the high command expressed its reservation over appointment of eight working president against the set norm of four.

Das had last month submitted the proposal of nominating Rajesh Ram as the BPCC chief, but the party high command had turned it down in view of the protests lodged against him by many senior party leaders. They feared that any decision in the state unit would not be impartial if the in-charge, co in-charge and president were all from the Dalit community.

Former BPCC president Chandan Bagchi said the AICC should be cautious while reconsituting the BPCC. “The party high command shall not solely rely on the in-charge,” said Bagchi, who has served as AICC in-charge of five states in the past.

Though Das could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts, leaders close to him said he was still in favour of appointing Rajesh Ram or Meira Kumar so he could have a direct control on the BPCC. “Das has rented a flat in Patna so that he could spend more time in the state. He is also looking to contest the Lok Sabha election from the state,” said a working president.

A section of senior party leaders, who are aspiring key positions in the new committee have already rushed to New Delhi to bolster their chances of induction.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won only one out of nine seats it contested, while the party’s tally in the assembly came down to 19 against the previous strength of 27 in the House of 243.