Death toll in Bihar hooch tragedy climbs to 24

GAYA/AURANGABAD: The death toll in the Bihar hooch tragedy climbed to 24 after five persons admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMCH), Gaya and a Sherghati hospital died on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. Officials, however, confirmed 15 deaths, 11 in Aurangabad and four in Gaya district.

The tragedy started on Sunday when three persons died of spurious hooch in Aurangabad. The situation turned serious on Tuesday when 30 persons fell ill and six died, three each in Aurangabad and Gaya districts. The toll went up to 16 on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday. The administration and police of both districts formed 20 teams to arrest the bootleggers. The administration claimed that the spurious spirit, brought from Jharkhand and distributed to local hooch makers, was behind the tragedy.

The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan alias Pappu of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.

Eleven persons are still admitted including three hooch sellers under custody.

“There are 12 suspected hooch deaths and eight were ill and getting treatment at MMCH and other hospitals. Medical teams were sent to affected villages on Thursday who were examining and treating the ailing people. Teams were also creating awareness among people with the help of panchayat representatives not to consume liquor as the poisonous consignment brought from Jharkhand may have been still in stock,” said Aurangabad district magistrate, Saurabh Jorwal.

Harpreet Kaur, senior superintendent of police, Gaya said, “There are four hooch deaths in Gaya and six persons were ill and admitted at MMCH but were out of danger. Altogether 105 suppliers and sellers including main supplier Santosh Chaudhary who brought spurious spirit from Jharkhand, were arrested in Gaya and Aurangabad districts during the joint raids that began on Tuesday. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to interrogate the accused and victims and raids were ongoing to arrest the racketeers.”

Krishna Singh, cousin of deceased Suresh Singh of Ararua in Aurangabad and Raghuvir Paswan of Pathara in Gaya whose son Amar Paswan and brother Arjun Paswan lost their lives, said that the victims developed vomiting, headache, burning in eyes and heart and blurred vision after one hour of consuming liquor. They died within three to five hours.