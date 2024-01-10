Patna rape and murder: Minor survivor still unconscious, suspects yet to be identified

More than 24 hours after the gruesome incident in which an eight-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death and her 12-year-old friend critically injured at Phulwari Sharif in Patna, the police were yet to make arrests till Wednesday, even as angry locals blocked Patna-Ara stretch of the national highway for more than six hours in protest. Police at the crime scene at Phulwari Sharif. (PTI)

According to police and locals, the two girls, both from Mahadalit families, had gone to collect firewood on Monday but did not return till late night. On Tuesday morning, body of the eight-year-old girl was found in a field at Hinduni village while the other girl was lying unconscious at the same spot.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Sihag said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified accused on the statement of the deceased’s mother under sections of 302 (murder), 376AB (Punishment for rape of woman under 12 years of age), 120b (conspiracy) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act.

Autopsy and medical examination reports are yet to be given by AIIMS in Patna, where the victims were taken.

“We are waiting for the unconscious girl to recover for details of the incident,” said ASP.