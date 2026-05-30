Pune: At least 14 people died and four others are battling for life after allegedly consuming methanol-laced liquor across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad over the past 48 hours, prompting a massive crackdown on the illicit liquor network and the arrest of six suspects, including the alleged kingpin behind the supply chain. 14 dead in 48 hours after consuming suspected methanol-laced liquor in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad

The deaths have been reported from Phugewadi and Dapodi in Pimpri Chinchwad and Hadapsar in Pune city, where victims allegedly consumed country liquor suspected to have been mixed with a toxic substance.

Although civic officials said the exact cause of death will be established only after forensic and chemical analysis reports are received, police sources confirmed that the main accused, Yogesh Wankhede, sourced methanol online and mixed it in country liquor to enhance its intoxicating content at a location near a toddy shop in Khadki, few days before the incident.

Police said the adulterated liquor was then filled into 35 large cans and distributed to different areas, including Phugewadi, Hadapsar and other parts of Pune city. The liquor was allegedly further diluted and sold by local distributors connected to the racket.

Methanol is a highly toxic industrial chemical. Consumption can lead to blindness, organ failure and death.

Most deaths have been reported in Phugewadi, where nine deaths linked to the suspected spurious liquor consumption have been reported. Police, identified the deceased as Pandurang Sakharam Phuge (53), Akbar Azimkhan Pathan (48), Rajesh Shantaram Rajput (50), Anand Panderao Desai (53), Anand Kashinath Nikalje (64), Bhimanna Basanna Nagaral (27), Akshay Ashok Avasarmal (28), Sachin Ramchandra Netke (36) and Surappa Manappa Bangari (55), all residents of Phugewadi and Dapodi.

Police said viscera samples of all deceased were preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Reports are awaited.

In Pune city, four deaths have been reported from the Hadapsar area. The deceased have been identified as Rahul Sharad Kshirsagar (45), Arun Vaman Dadar (60), Datta Madhavrao Suryawanshi (55), Ashok Ramesh Chavan (52), and Rajendra Prakash Rathod (34).

Rajendra Prakash Rathod’s 31-year-old brother Vijay Prakash Rathod’s death is currently not being counted as part of the suspected liquor tragedy. However, investigators are examining the circumstances leading to his death as he reportedly displayed symptoms similar to those seen in victims of the liquor tragedy.

According to the police, Vijay, who worked with a movers and packers company, allegedly fell ill while working in Vishrantwadi on Wednesday afternoon and was admitted to Cantonment Hospital in Khadki by his colleagues.

His brother Rajendra reportedly remained with him at the hospital through the night. On Thursday morning, after learning of Vijay’s death, Rajendra allegedly collapsed and was later declared dead at Aundh Hospital.

Police initially said preliminary findings suggested both brothers may have suffered cardiac arrests. Family members, too, informed investigators that neither of the brothers was a regular consumer of alcohol. However, later, police backtracked and confirmed that one of the brothers, Rajendra, died due to liquor-related complications.

Meanwhile, five persons who allegedly consumed the suspected spurious liquor are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Four of them remain in critical condition.

The patients have been identified as Subhash Diggikar (66), Chandan Rambali Kumar (26), Shrimant Shivputra Koli (52), Jitu Manohar Shedatpuri (31) and Prakash Umaji Rathod (65). They are being treated at Medipoint Hospital in Aundh, Aundh District Hospital and YCM Hospital in Pimpri.

Doctors at the hospitals have found striking similarities in symptoms reported among several victims such as dizziness, uneasiness, vision-related problems, frothing at the mouth, breathing difficulties, and a sudden drop-in heart rate.

Dr Rajendar Wable, dean of YCM Hospital, said, “Most of the patients brought to our hospital had a history of recent alcohol consumption and were admitted in a critical condition. Several patients showed symptoms such as blurring of vision, drowsiness, breathlessness, altered sensorium and severe metabolic complications. Despite intensive treatment and continuous monitoring in the ICU, five patients succumbed. A few others remain under treatment and are being closely monitored.”

Dr Wable added that the pattern of symptoms observed among several patients is consistent with toxic alcohol poisoning. “However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after chemical analysis and post-mortem reports are received. We have preserved all necessary samples,” he said.

Police, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions until laboratory reports are received.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident unfortunate and said the entire network behind the illicit liquor trade was being investigated. “Several people were arrested immediately and more arrests may follow. We have identified the entire ecosystem behind this. Police are working jointly with the Excise Department to find out the extent of the supply chain,” Fadnavis said. “It appears that a methanol-like substance was used in the preparation of the product. However, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar directed the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioners, excise officials and district administration to conduct a thorough probe and ensure that every individual involved in the illegal trade is brought to book.

Dapodi police on Friday registered an FIR under sections 105, 123, 110, 125, 275, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 65(E), 68, 81, and 83 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police (Crime), said, “Prima facie it seems that nine individuals died after allegedly consuming poisonous country-made liquor in the Phugewadi area. Viscera samples of the deceased have been preserved and sent for chemical analysis following the post-mortem examinations. Reports are awaited.”

Police initially arrested four suspects in the case, identified as Karnelsingh Takhatsingh Virka (73) and his son Gurmangatsingh Karnelsingh Virka (45), residents of Sanjay Nagar, Phugewadi; Yogesh Ramchandra Vhanakade (23), resident of Keshavnagar, Mundhwa; and Radheshyam Hariram Prajapati (35), resident of Urulikanchan. They were produced in court on Friday, which remanded them to police custody till June 8.

On Friday, Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested Indrajit Virka (60) from Sanjay Nagar, Phugewadi and Kalpesh Ashok Agrawal (29) from Khadki. They will be produced in court today.

In addition, police have detained Kalpesh Ashok Agrawal (29) from Khadki for allegedly supplying the liquor to various shops.

The state excise department has also initiated action against three persons, identified as Akash Jadhav of Hadapsar, Irfan Nisar Qureshi of Pawar Vasti, Dapodi, and Aryan Sanjay Dhotre of Gokhalenagar.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal trained guns on the Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, holding it responsible for the tragedy.

“The law and order situation in Maharashtra has deteriorated significantly. Devendra Fadnavis has completely failed as home minister. He should accept moral responsibility for the Pune tragedy and resign from the post,” said Sakpal. “Also, the officers of the concerned police stations should be suspended immediately.”

Pune City police commissioner Amitesh Kumar assured of action against erring police persons., “If any negligence is found on the part of the local police, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” said Kumar.

A separate case has been filed at Hadaspar police station under sections 105,123,125,275,3(5) of BNS and sections 65(e), 68, 81, 83 of Maharashtra Darubandi Adhiniyam.