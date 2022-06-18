5 arrested for spreading fear and terror in Chaturshringi
The city police on Thursday arrested five members of a gang, including a minor under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca). The accused were booked after the orders for a complete crackdown on the crime syndicates by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.
According to the Chaturshringi police, the arrested identified as Yash Datta Helekar (21), Shubham Shivaji Khandagle (21), Vinayak Ganesh Kapade (20),Sainath Vitthal Patole (23),and one more unidentified accused were involved in organised crime activities with the motive of spreading fear and terror in the area.
Police inspector (Crime) of Chaturshringi police station, said: “We are taking strong action against organised criminal gang members and our policy is of a complete crackdown on illegal activities and sending them behind the bars.”
Helekar was involved in many criminal activities and a case has been lodged regarding the same at Chatushrungi police station, said officials.
According to the police, the gang members were engaged in spreading fear particularly in Chaturshringi police station area. A number of cases ranging from attempt to murder and other serious crimes are lodged against the accused.
The Mcoca proposal was submitted to the additional commissioner’s office by zonal police commissioner Namdev Chavan and was given in-principal approval for invoking stringent provisions of the act against the crime syndicate. ACP Aarti Bansode is the investigating officer in the case.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has given strict orders for all the police inspectors incharge in the city to show zero tolerance for criminal activities and book criminals under the stringent provisions of the Mcoca Act.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
