Army jawan sent to five-day police custody, minor undergoes surgery

The eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly thrown out of a moving train by a serving Indian Army jawan after she raised an alarm about sexual assault, has undergone a surgery in Pune after two more fractures were detected in her legs, according to Sadanand Wayse-Patil, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune.

“The parents were not happy with the treatment she was getting at Satara Civil hospital. Two more fractures were detected in her right leg. So, we tried to get her to a private hospital. However, since that did not work out, we took her to the military hospital, Wanowrie, Pune. She has undergone surgery and is recovering,” said SP Wayse-Patil.

An email seeking a statement about the child’s medical condition has been sent by Hindustan Times to the defence PRO. A response to that email is awaited.

The child’s father, a retired Indian Navy staffer, her mother, and two sisters have been provided accommodation by the police in Wanowrie, according to SP Vayse-Patil.

Meanwhile, the arrested man has been remanded to police custody until June 8 on Thursday by a local court. In the case registered against him, the police have invoked sections for kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, and attempted murder, according to police sub inspector Rupali Ubale of GRP Pune who is investigating the case.

The arrested man was identified as Prabhu Malappa Uphar (33) posted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh and a native of Sugmadhur village in Belgaum, Karnataka. He was caught by the railway police in Bhusawal area of Pune district on Tuesday afternoon.

“He was headed back to the place of his posting after finishing his leave. We have informed his family and the Army officials in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh where he was posted and heading,” said PSI Ubale.

As per the girl’s statement, he took her to the train toilet while she was asleep and tried to sexually assault her while she was still fast asleep. During the assault, she woke up and raised an alarm. The man allegedly told her that he is taking her to her parents and after coming out of the toilet, threw her out of the train, according to the complaint. The girl was found lying near the railway tracks in Lonand, Satara.

“He is not co-operating in the investigation or eating anything. However, we have started going to the states and places where the other passengers alighted the train and recording their statements,” said SP Vayse-Patil.

A case under Sections 364 (kidnapping for murder), 376 (sexual assault), 376(ab) (rape of woman under the age of 12), 307 (attempted murder) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 was registered at GRP police station.