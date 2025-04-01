ATS team lands in Beed to investigate mosque blast case 

PUNE A team from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrived in the Beed district late on Sunday to investigate a possible terrorist angle in the recent mosque blast case. The incident took place in Ardhamsla village, raising concerns over security and communal harmony in the region. Villagers organised an iftar party at Mecca Mosque. Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team arrived in Beed district late Sunday to investigate possible terrorist angle in the recent mosque blast case. (HT)

According to authorities, the explosion occurred inside a mosque, causing damage to the structure and creating panic among residents. While no casualties have been reported, the nature of the blast has prompted a high-level probe.

The ATS team, along with forensic experts, is conducting a thorough investigation, collecting evidence and questioning witnesses to determine the cause of the explosion. Local law enforcement agencies are also assisting in the probe.

On Sunday, the arrested accused, Vijay Gavhane (22) and Shriram Sagade, were produced in the local court, and they were granted police custody for five days.

According to the Beed Police, ATS officials also questioned the accused duo and collected details about the bank accounts of the accused and began their parallel investigation. Officially, the case is handled by the local Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, after the blast on Sunday, Ardhamsla villagers showed harmony. On Sunday evening, villagers organised an iftar party at Mecca Mosque where the blast was conducted, and which was attended by all community members.

On Monday, Muslim community members organised ‘Eid namaz’, which is a ritual of Muslims during their Ramadan Eid celebrations at Mecca mosque where the blast was conducted. After the ‘Eid namaz’, Muslim community leaders thanked police officers for maintaining law and order in the village after the blast.

Blast part of Mahayuti’s motive to cause unrest: Cong

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Monday alleged that a blast at a religious structure in Beed could be part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s motive to foment communal unrest in the state.

He alleged that the British-era policy of “divide and rule” is being adopted, and the politics of communalism is being spread in progressive Maharashtra.

“Unity in diversity is the hallmark of India and its people. Maharashtra Dharma is innately progressive, but it is facing the crisis of communalism,” Sapkal told reporters in Buldhana. The Congress leader said, “I hope the better sense prevails. The ruling alliance wants to keep Maharashtra turbulent, and the Beed Mosque blast could be part of that motive”.

Sapkal said the law-and-order situation is on the decline in Maharashtra, and criminals are roaming freely.

“In several cases, criminals are not found. The law-and-order situation is worrisome,’ he charged.

According to police, Maharashtra witnessed 823 incidents of communal unrest since January this year, including the violence in Nagpur, with demands for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and the spreading of distorted facts on social media fomenting fresh trouble.

(With agency inputs)