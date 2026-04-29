Bank recovery agents booked after assault video goes viral

The Hadapsar police have booked three loan recovery agents after a video allegedly showing them assaulting a borrower in public went viral on social media on Tuesday. The assault was captured on camera, and the footage later went viral. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place near 15 Number Chowk in Hadapsar at around 1 pm on April 27. The assault was captured on camera, and the footage later went viral.

The accused have been identified as Jai Suhas Kasar, 36 and Vinit Suhas Kasar, 30, of Manjari; and Tanishq Harish Khude, 19, of Mundhawa. Police said the trio is working as loan recovery agents for a private bank.

According to investigators, the dispute stemmed from repayment of a loan. The agents allegedly confronted the borrower, identified as Sandeep Jamadar, and assaulted him in public. Police said Jamadar works as an accessory manager at an automobile company.

During the investigation, police found that Jamadar had allegedly borrowed ₹35,000 using a credit card issued by a private bank. On Monday, the accused allegedly approached him and threatened to visit his housing society and defame him publicly if he failed to repay the amount. Police said the agents allegedly demanded additional money to avoid such action. When the complainant refused to pay, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

The viral video has sparked concern over the conduct and methods allegedly used by recovery agents.

Following the incident, the Hadapsar police registered a case against the three accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, criminal intimidation and use of force.