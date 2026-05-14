Pune: Maharashtra minister for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Atul Save said the work on the Bhidewada National Memorial dedicated to social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule will be completed within the next year. Save made the announcement during an inspection visit to the memorial site in Pune on Wednesday. Bhidewada memorial work 90% complete, project to be completed within a year: Atul Save

“The memorial project, being executed through the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is progressing rapidly, and around 90% of the work has already been completed,” he said.

Save expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and instructed officials to complete the remaining development works on priority.

“The state government has decided to organise various programmes to mark the 200th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Phule in April next year,” he said.

According to officials, the memorial will feature modern facilities showcasing the lives and work of Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Phule. These will include theme-based audio-video presentations, holographic installations and exhibitions highlighting their contributions to social reform and education.

The memorial will also house busts of the two reformers, along with a skill development centre, a guidance centre, and a computer training facility for girls and women. An amphitheatre is also being developed as part of the project.

Additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair, superintendent engineer Bipin Shinde, Mahatma Phule Smarak Rahivashi Kruti Samiti president Nilesh Girme and PMPL director and former corporator Ajay Khedekar were among those present during the inspection.