Rift in party? BJP’s Medha Kulkarni opposes Balbharti-Paud Phata link road plan

The proposed Balbharti-Paud Phata (BBPB) link road has exposed split with within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city. BJP senior party leader Medha Kulkarni along with Vetal Tekdi activists met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and submitted a letter against the road plan. (HT PHOTO)

While Shivajinagar legislator Siddharth Shirole and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol were pushing for the road, senior party leader Medha Kulkarni opposed the plan on Monday.

Kulkarni, a former Kothrud MLA, along with Vetal Tekdi activists met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and submitted a letter against the road plan.

“Now that reports from experts are in, it has become clear that the proposed road will not facilitate smooth traffic but will cause damage to environment,” said Kulkarni in her letter to Kumar.

Meanwhile, Mohol and Shirole, along with civic officials and residents, carried out a joint visit to Vetal Tekdi and listened to citizens’ view over the road plan last week. The BJP had approved the road plan at the general body meeting held recently.