Dead bodies cannot be withheld over unpaid bills: PMC notice to private hospitals

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued orders to all private hospitals, nursing homes, and medical establishments within its jurisdiction stating that under no circumstances, dead bodies should be held hostage over unpaid bills or other reasons. A show cause notice was issued to Poona Hospital on April 28, for allegedly mishandling and holding the dead body of a deceased patient for eight hours, said the officials.

“In case of a patient’s death, after completing the necessary medico-legal procedures, the body must be handed over to the relatives. In no circumstances should the body be withheld for non-payment of dues or any other reason,” said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer of PMC.

The letter issued by PMC’s health department stated that private hospitals and nursing homes within PMC’s jurisdiction are granted registration under the provisions of the Bombay Nursing Homes Act, 1949. Registration renewal is also issued after the stipulated period. However, following the norms mentioned in the Act is mandatory.

Earlier, on April 7 PMC had issued a show cause notice to Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, seeking an explanation for allegedly holding the dead body of a 54-year-old deceased patient hostage for eight hours, due to non-payment of the medical bills by the patient’s family.

Similarly, a show cause notice was issued to Poona Hospital on April 28, for allegedly mishandling and holding the dead body of a deceased patient for eight hours, said the officials.

As per the provisions of The Bombay Nursing Homes Act, 1949 and the Government of Maharashtra notification dated January 14, 2021, it is expected that hospital administration deals courteously with all patients. “Through this letter, you are hereby informed that it is mandatory for your nursing home, hospital to strictly follow all the instructions under The Bombay Nursing Homes Act, 1949 and the Government of Maharashtra notification dated 14th January 2021, especially Rule No. 11 (j) and (l) from the said notification,’ read the letter.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, emphasised that according to the Nursing Home Act and its amended regulations, all healthcare institutions are required to provide basic life-saving treatment to critical patients as a priority, regardless of their financial situation.

“In the event of a patient’s death, after completing the necessary medico-legal procedures, the body must be returned to the relatives. In no circumstances should the body be withheld due to non-payment of dues or for any other reason. In such cases, stern action will be taken by the PMC,” she added.

Dr Sanjay Patil, national secretary, Hospital Board of India, said, “There is a clause in the Nursing Home Act that dead bodies cannot be held hostage for the unpaid bill. All hospitals in the city follow the rules. If such cases happen, it must be due to misunderstandings. Such incidents come to light when a misunderstanding between the hospital administration and the patient’s relative happens.”