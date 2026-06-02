FDA seizes jaggery, sugar worth ₹17.79 lakh in Pune district raids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized 16.65 tonnes of jaggery and 20 tonnes of sugar worth ₹17.79 lakh during a special enforcement drive against jaggery manufacturing units in Daund taluka of Pune district, officials said on Monday. During inspections, officials found jaggery being produced in unhygienic conditions without adequate sanitation measures. Some units were operating without mandatory food safety licences, they said. (HT)

The FDA’s Pune divisional office conducted raids on Friday, May 29, following specific inputs about suspected violations at jaggery production units in Bori, Sahajpur, Khamgaon Phata and nearby areas.

Action was taken against Prathamesh Gul Udyog and Satvik Organic Gruh Udyog in Sahajpur, an establishment operated by Sahil Malik at Khamgaon Phata, and a unit run by Sahadat Husain in Daund taluka.

During inspections, officials found jaggery being produced in unhygienic conditions without adequate sanitation measures. Some units were operating without mandatory food safety licences, they said.

Officials also found packaging material that could mislead consumers about the product’s quality. Preliminary findings indicated that sugar was allegedly being used as an adulterant in the manufacturing process.

Citing public health concerns, the FDA seized the stock and collected samples for laboratory analysis.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the establishments for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations. Further action will be taken after laboratory reports are received, officials said.

The operation was carried out by a team of FDA food safety officers in the presence of assistant commissioner (Food) P. V. Aabre and under the guidance of joint commissioner (Food), Pune Division, D. V. Bhogawade. The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of Tukaram Mundhe, commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra.

“Special drives against establishments involved in substandard, adulterated and illegal food production will continue. Citizens should come forward and share information about such activities so that timely action can be taken,” Bhogawade said.