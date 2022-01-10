Inauguration of Pune Metro to be delayed as PM cancels visit

PUNE As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city to inaugurate Pune Metro has been cancelled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, metro’s commercial operations on priority stretch will be delayed, said officials.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We had planned to start operations of Pune Metro from January 18, but as PM’s visit has been cancelled the commercial operations on priority stretch will be postponed.”

He said, “It is confirmed now that the inauguration programme will be postponed. We will decide about metro operations soon.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had decided to start metro operations before the municipal election. It is decided to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration. With the help of state leaders, an invitation was submitted to the Prime Minister’s office. But as Covid-19 cases increased in Pune, the Prime Minister’s Office postponed the event, confirmed other BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “The work of priority sections is almost complete between PCMC and Phugewadi and Vanaz to Garware College. Political leadership will take a call on starting the operations of Pune Metro.”

Maha-Metro’s public relations officer Hemant Sonawane said, ‘Recently, Delhi Metro team visited the PCMC to Phugewaid section and did the safety audit. They have even issued the clearance for PCMC to the Phugewadi section. The inspection for Vanaz to Garware section will be done soon.”