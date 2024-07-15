Lonavla police book 17 tourists for violating guidelines  

PUNE: Lonavla police booked 17 tourists in three different cases over the weekend for creating a ruckus and violating time-related guidelines issued by the Pune district administration. In the first incident reported on Saturday at around 7:30 pm at Tiger Point, the accused Jitendra Wakale (37) from Panvel, Sagar Wakale (34) from Bhiwandi Thane, Ankush Wakale (43) from Bhiwandi Thane, Hemant Dhasal (33) Byculla and Kiran Sonawane (33) from Koliwada in Thane were booked by police. Even after that, the accused were spotted at Tiger Point by bypassing the necessary police force deployed at the site. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On Sunday, 12 tourists were booked in two different cases for entering into the risky areas of Ghubad Talab and waterfall behind Sahara bridge .

Kishor Dhumal, police inspector at Lonavla Rural police station said, “After a recent incident in which five members of a family drowned to death in Bhushi dam, Pune district administration has issued some guidelines for the safety and security of the tourists. However, few tourists were found violating these guidelines. They were booked for creating a ruckus at Lonavla.’’

Police said the Pune District Administration has issued certain guidelines as per the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023. According to this, entry at the Bhushi dam area, forts, monuments, dams, Tiger Point, Lion Point and other tourist destinations were banned between 6 pm and 6 am. The restriction is to be implemented between July 2 and August 31.

Even after that, the accused were spotted at Tiger Point by bypassing the necessary police force deployed at the site. Hence, they were booked under sections 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaay Sanhita 2023.