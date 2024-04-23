Maha produces 41.25 lakh quintal more sugar this year

PUNE: This year, sugar production has increased by a whopping 41.25 lakh quintal as compared to last year with a total 207 sugar factories, both cooperative and private, contributing to this achievement by producing a massive 1,093.55 lakh quintal of sugar. The average sugar yield for this crushing season stands at 10.25%, marking a 0.25% increase from last year. Despite fewer sugar factories initiating the sugarcane crushing process this year, there has been a significant increase in all sugarcane crushing components. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier, it was predicted that the state’s sugar production would drop due to a substantial decrease in the recovery rate of sugarcane caused by unequal rainfall and climate change. However, sugar production has increased by 41.25 lakh quintal as compared to last year.

Kunal Khemnar, sugar commissioner of the state, said, “The last spell of rain during September and October and banning the production of ethanol helped boost the maturity and recovery of sugarcane which helped increase sugar production.”

“Normally, ethanol is produced in three stages: A, B and C. The ethanol produced in stage B is more valuable compared to that produced in stage C. This year, the government made it mandatory to produce sugar instead of ethanol. Therefore, 10 to 20 lakh tonne sugar, supposed to be used in the production of ethanol, remained as sugar. Hence, sugar production increased this year,” Khemnar said.

Despite fewer sugar factories initiating the sugarcane crushing process this year, there has been a significant increase in all sugarcane crushing components. Last year, a total 1,052.30 lakh quintal of sugar was produced during this phase. According to the state sugar commissioner, there has been a notable addition of 41.25 lakh quintal this year. Out of the 207 sugar factories, 196 have already completed sugarcane crushing, while the remaining 11 are still operational.

Leading the charge in sugar production is the Kolhapur division, boasting the highest production of 279 lakh quintal; followed closely by the Pune division with 248.37 lakh quintal sugar produced. Moreover, some sugar factories in the state are still operational, promising further increase in production. Cooperative and private sugar factories in the state have finished crushing 1,066.86 lakh tonne of sugarcane this season; up over 12.95 lakh metric tonne from last year.

Currently, nine sugar factories are still crushing sugarcane as the season continues. Although fewer mills have started crushing this year, there has been a significant increase in sugarcane crushing, sugar production, and sugar recovery rate. Last year, a total of 1,053.91 lakh metric tonne of sugarcane was crushed by this time. This year, the average sugar recovery rate is 10.25%, up from 10% last year, resulting in a 0.25% increase in sugar recovery.

This season, 207 sugar factories began crushing, including 104 private factories, as reported by the state’s sugar Commissionerate. Throughout the season, the Kolhapur division maintained the lead in sugarcane crushing, producing the highest amount of sugar so far.