Maharashtra polls: Bhokar constituency records highest nominations

Bhokar constituency in Marathwada has reported the highest number of nominations for the upcoming assembly elections with 167 candidates vying for a chance to represent the area. Among the notable candidates is Shreeja Chavan, daughter of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan. While the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 4, political observers said that many constituents from Marathwada like Bhokar will witness higher candidates than other places putting pressure on administration for smooth polling process. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Poll body officials said that of the nominations received, 140 have been accepted, 10 rejected and 17 withdrawn.

Apart from Bhokar, Beed received 139, Sambhajinagar East 139, Nanded North 97, Phulambri 92, Bhokardan 89, Hadgaon 88 and Tuljapur 87. Political analysts point out that rise in nomination count is found in constituencies of Marathwada region that reported agitations launched by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil seeking reservations for the community in education and government jobs. They observe that many of Patil’s followers have entered the poll fray expecting the quota leader’s support even as the latter is likely to announce his stand by November 3.

Poll officials said that an electronic voting machine (EVM) has provision for 16 candidates and NOTA (none of the above) button. Constituencies with more than 100 applications will require 8-10 EVMs at each polling station which may also create confusion for voters.

“Final picture will be decided by the evening on November 4,” said a poll body official.

Over 20 constituencies in Marathwada region have surpassed the 100-nomination mark, indicating a broader trend of increased political engagement among candidates.