Transport dept to implement smart traffic system on Pune-Mumbai expressway

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 20, 2023 10:59 PM IST

The transport department has identified accident-prone areas at 14 locations on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai route

To prevent accidents on the busy Pune-Mumbai expressway, the state transport department along with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has undertaken a survey to identify black spots and make infrastructural changes wherever necessary on the stretch.

The transport department has identified accident-prone areas at 14 locations on the Pune-Mumbai expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai route.

“To track and regulate movement and speed of vehicles and enforce traffic rules for the safety of road users, MSRDC plans to implement the intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) at a cost of around 160 crore to prevent accidents,” Vivek Bhimanwar, state transport commissioner, said.

In a tragic accident that happened on the expressway around 4 am on April 15, 13 people died and 29 others were injured after a private tourist bus fell into a 200-foot gorge at the Borghat section.

Topics
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
