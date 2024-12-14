Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man opens fire while resisting friend’s admission to de-addiction centre; three held

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 14, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The incident was reported on Thursday between 8:45 pm and 9:05 pm at Aryan Beer Bar, Bakori Road Kesnand

Pune city police have arrested three individuals for open firing and vandalising an ambulance while resisting a hospital staff member’s attempt to admit their friend to a de-addiction centre.

Police said an ambulance came to admit Sandeep at the de-addiction centre located in the Loni Kalbhor area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Police said an ambulance came to admit Sandeep at the de-addiction centre located in the Loni Kalbhor area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Thursday between 8:45 pm and 9:05 pm at Aryan Beer Bar, Bakori Road Kesnand.

No injuries were reported in the incident, said police.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kolate 32, from Bakori, Sandeep Hargude, 42, from Kesnand and Amol Hargude, 36, from Kesnand.

Police said an ambulance came to admit Sandeep at the de-addiction centre located in the Loni Kalbhor area. At that time, accused Vishal openly fired two rounds in the air to threaten the hospital staff. In addition to that, two other accused vandalised an ambulance van and allegedly threatened hospital staff and created terror in the locality during night hours.

According to police, the accused Vishal deals in the land business, and he also runs a hotel. He fired two rounds from his licensed pistol.

A case has been filed at Wagholi police station under sections 109,324(4),49,3(5), of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and sections 3(25), 5(27), of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On