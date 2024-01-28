MNGL introduces new scheme for domestic PNG users

The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has introduced a new scheme for piped natural gas (PNG) users where they can choose to pay a fixed charge of ₹1 per day instead of paying a security deposit of ₹6,550 in one go. The nationwide campaign undertaken from January 26 will continue till March 31 and is aimed at increasing domestic gas supply through pipelines. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The nationwide campaign undertaken from January 26 to March 31 by MNGL in line with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is aimed at increasing domestic gas supply through pipelines.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Sanjay Sharma, director (commercial), MNGL, said, “We would be focusing on increasing the usage in gasified housing societies in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation ( PCMC).”

“We have launched a scheme where customers can get new PNG connection by simply paying ₹1 per day and can enjoy hassle-free gas supply,” he said.

Kumar Shanker, managing director, MNGL, said, “Domestic PNG supply commenced in 2009 and today infrastructure has been created for more than five lakh households covering more than 10,000 societies in PMC and PCMC.”