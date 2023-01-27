Home / Cities / Pune News / Mohsin Shaikh murder case: Family to approach High Court

Mohsin Shaikh murder case: Family to approach High Court

Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:43 PM IST

Pune techie Mohsin Shaikh who was beaten to death with hockey sticks in Pune during a protest over morphed photographs of late Bal Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji. (HT PHOTO)
ByNadeem Inamdar

IT engineer Mohsin Shaikh’s brother Mubeen who is the complainant in the case told Hindustan Times that he would be approaching the High Court after a Pune court on Friday acquitted 22 persons including Hindu Rashtra Sena leader Dhananjay Desai for the murder of his brother which occurred on June 2, 2014.

“We are unhappy with the state government appointed lawyer in our case and have discussed the issue with social activists who are assisting us in our fight for justice. We are considering the option of requesting the state government to appoint a good lawyer to represent us in the High Court. It is sad that all the accused involved in my brother’s murder have been set free by the court,” said Mubeen Shaikh.

Mohsin’s father Sadique Shaikh (64) died due to a heart attack at their family residence in Solapur in 2018. He had made numerous rounds of the Bombay High Court seeking compensation for his son’s murder and also filed a petition. On November 29, 2018 the HC directed the state government to pay Shaikh 10 lakh as compensation. He had originally demanded a total compensation of 30.09 lakh.

In 2014, the state government had appointed prominent lawyer Advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case after the family members wrote to the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan demanding to fast track the court hearing. However, in June 2014, Rashtrapremi Kruti Samiti, a Muslim activist organisation under its president Anjum Inamdar wrote to CM complaining that the 26/11 Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Adv Nikam was unfit for the job citing his very cordial and deep relations with Hindutva communal forces. They stated that the state government should appoint any other bonafide lawyer for the murder trial other than Nikam.

Just at the time of framing of charges against the accused, Advocate Nikam withdrew as the public prosecutor in the case. The family then requested the government to appoint Rohini Salian in the case. Later District Government Pleader (DGP) Ujjwala Pawar handled the case as the appointment of Salian was delayed.

Mohsin is survived by his mother, sister and brother.

