MP Nilesh Lanke admitted to Pune hospital; condition stable

Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) Member of Parliament (MP) Nilesh Lanke was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Friday after his health deteriorated. Doctors said his condition is stable and is under observation. NCP (SP) Member of Parliament Nilesh Lanke was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Friday after his health deteriorated. (HT FILE)

Lanke, MP from Ahilyanagar, had been undergoing treatment in his home district for the past two to three days after complaining of health issues. As his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Pune on Thursday and admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic around 11.30 am on Friday.

According to sources, Lanke is currently admitted to ICU-3 and is undergoing treatment. Doctors initially indicated pleural effusion as a concern, while also noting symptoms of viral fever and dehydration.

“Lanke has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic with viral fever and dehydration. He has been admitted for observation and is currently stable. The medical team is carrying out the necessary procedures and further evaluation,” said Dr Prachee Sathe, director of ICU at Ruby Hall Clinic, under whom he is being treated.

In a brief message shared with supporters, Lanke posted on X, “Two days ago, due to the hustle and bustle of daily programs, my health had become slightly unwell. However, due to receiving treatment at the right time, my condition is now stable and there is no reason for concern. With your good wishes, love, and blessings, I will soon rejoin your service.”

Known for his grassroots connections and active public outreach, Lanke has remained engaged in field activities and social initiatives in his constituency.