MSEDCL serves notice to over 48 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has served notice to over 48 lakh consumers in western Maharashtra, directing them to pay additional security deposit within one month or face power disconnection if they fail to do so. Despite small consumers in western Maharashtra having been given separate bills along with their electricity bills for April and May 2023, a total security deposit of ₹ 2,352.59 crores is currently outstanding from 48.51 lakh consumers.

Ankush Nale, Pune regional director of MSEDCL, said, “MSEDCL had allowed consumers to pay the additional security deposit in six equal monthly instalments (EMIs) so that consumers could pay conveniently through the MSEDCL mobile app or official website, www.mahadiscom.in. Despite that, consumers failed to pay the security deposit. So, the MSEDCL has given them one more month. Upon completion of the additional one month, MSEDCL will disconnect the power supply if consumers fail to pay the amount. Action will be taken as per the electricity law.”

According to the Electricity Supply Code 2021 of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), electricity consumers have to pay a security deposit, which is re-calculated annually, based on the preceding year’s average electricity consumption. This deposit is set at twice the average monthly bill for monthly billing and at one-and-a-half times the average quarterly bill for quarterly billing, including for agricultural customers. In addition, the interest on the security deposit is calculated at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rate and adjusted through the electricity bill and returned to the consumer.

As per MSEDCL statistics, despite separate bills issued for the security deposit discrepancy, security deposit is still due from a sizeable number of consumers. Among these, 48.47 lakh low tension households, and commercial and industrial consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹1,853.7 lakhs while 4,416 high tension consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹499.52 crores in security deposit.

Western Maharashtra comprises the Pune, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Sangli districts. Pune district has 25.81 lakh consumers who owe the MSEDCL ₹1,487.92 crores in security deposit. Whereas 4.84 lakh consumers in Satara district owe the MSEDCL ₹134.64 crores in security deposit. In Solapur district, 5.57 lakh consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹181.16 crores in security deposit. In Kolhapur district, 7.33 lakh consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹407.15 crores in security deposit while in Sangli district, 4.94 lakh consumers owe the MSEDCL ₹141.72 crores in security deposit.