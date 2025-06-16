MSRTC to establish e-charging infra at 196 added ST depots across Maha

In keeping with the recently implemented electric vehicle (EV) policy, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is primed to establish electric charging infrastructure at 196 additional state transport (ST) bus depots across Maharashtra. According to the transport department, e-charging facilities have already been installed at 78 ST bus depots at an expenditure of ₹236.71 crore as of April 2025. The work to operationalise similar facilities at another 118 locations is currently in advanced stages. This initiative is part of the state’s broader strategy to address environmental concerns and the impact of climate change by promoting electric mobility. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Under the EV policy, special emphasis is being placed on building the necessary infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, as well as along major highways. As per the directives, each bus depot, ST stand, and halt under MSRTC is to be equipped with at least one fast-charging station.

As per the information shared by the MSRTC, the latter conducted a survey of 251 ST- depots and 565 stands and identified 196 key locations in regions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Amravati for the implementation of EV charging facilities. The work at these stations has been entrusted to a private company. Financially, the state government allocated ₹300 crore for the fiscal year 2023–24 and ₹85 crore for 2024–25 totalling ₹385 crore to support this initiative. Out of this, ₹236.71 crore has already been spent to complete the first phase involving 78 bus depots.

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “The charging points are being strategically set up at bus stations that handle high traffic and long-distance routes, where electric buses (e-buses) are already in operation. The state is preparing for a rise in the number of e-buses in the MSRTC’s fleet by planning the necessary infrastructure in advance.”

“Initially, the charging infrastructure being developed by the contracted companies was meant exclusively for existing e-buses in MSRTC’s fleet including models such as the e-Shivai, Shivshahi and e-Shivneri,” he said.

However in a forward-looking decision, Sarnaik has instructed that the infrastructure be upgraded to accommodate e-buses from various manufacturers that may be inducted in future. This move aims to ensure flexibility and long-term utility of the state’s growing EV