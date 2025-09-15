Operation Sindoor bravehearts recovering at Artificial Limb Centre

Corporal Varun Kumar, a paramedic with the Indian Air Force, lost his right hand when an enemy missile struck a first-aid post at the forward location of Udhampur airbase during Operation Sindoor. Established during World War II on May 19, 1944, ALC Pune has since grown into a premier rehabilitation centre providing prosthetic support and comprehensive recovery for amputee soldiers, veterans, paramilitary personnel and even civilians. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Weeks later, Kumar is on the road to recovery at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune. With the help of a cosmetic hand and the guidance of ALC doctors, he has begun managing daily activities independently.

According to officials, two more personnel injured during Operation Sindoor are also undergoing rehabilitation at the centre - a subedar from the army who lost both hands and a sergeant from the Air Force who lost a leg.

Last month, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited ALC and met Kumar, who had earlier been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for his role in India’s military strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack. The IAF chief also interacted with other personnel recovering at the tri-service institution of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Brigadier C.N. Satish, Commandant of ALC, said Kumar has been trained to use his left hand for tasks such as writing, eating and dressing. “Though right-handed earlier, he has adapted quickly, thanks to his motivation and the support of our team,” he said. Kumar has now been sent home to adjust to his routine environment, and will be fitted with a bionic hand on his return, enabling smoother movement.

At the centre, amputees are gradually trained to carry out activities independently. “We use specially designed gauntlets, utensil prosthetics and artificial limbs so that patients can manage daily chores themselves,” Brigadier Satish said.

He explained that the subedar who lost both hands has made striking progress since arriving at ALC in July. “Initially, he was completely dependent on others. Within a month, he learned to feed himself, write, brush, and comb his hair. Bathing independently remains a challenge, but we are training him step by step,” he said. The subedar currently uses gauntlets to hold tools like a spoon, toothbrush, knife, or comb and will later be fitted with bionic hands.

The sergeant, who lost a leg in a missile blast, has been fitted with a knee disarticulation prosthesis and is showing steady improvement. “People who lose limbs often suffer trauma. We ensure they begin walking or performing daily activities with artificial limbs at the earliest to keep morale high. Rehabilitation restores both confidence and functionality,” said Col G.P. Reddy of ALC.

