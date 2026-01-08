Police arrest absconding accused in Junnar murder case

Pune: The Warje police on Tuesday night arrested an absconding accused in a murder that took place on January 5. He was produced in court in Junnar on the same day. (Shutterstock)

According to the complaint filed by Sharad Nimba Sable, 42, a farmer and resident of Nimgiri village, Junnar taluka, Pune district, the incident occurred at around 5.45 pm. The complainant stated that due to a dispute over a house and land, the accused, Tushar Nimba Sable, attacked the complainant’s wife, Aruna Sharad Sable, 38, with a knife, stabbing her in the chest and hands in the courtyard in front of their house at Nimgiri village. She died on the spot. The murder case was registered at Junnar police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on the same day.

Following the crime, the accused had been on the run. Acting on a tip-off that the accused had entered the Warje area, a trap was laid near Yashodeep Chowk in the Warje area. As soon as the accused arrived at the location, he was apprehended. Junnar police station was immediately informed, after which a police team arrived in Warje and took custody of the accused late at night.