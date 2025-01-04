Menu Explore
Police foil revenge plot by Mohol gang members; 2 held with firearms

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 04, 2025 08:56 AM IST

पुणे पुलिस ने मोहाल गैंग के दो सदस्यों की हत्या की योजना को विफल किया। आरोपियों से दो पिस्टल और ₹1,12,000 की सामग्री बरामद हुई।

Pune: The Pune police have successfully foiled a planned murder by two members of the notorious Mohol gang. The suspects, who had brought illegal pistols from Madhya Pradesh, were reportedly plotting to carry out a murder in Mulshi as part of revenge attack for the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol.

Pune police have foiled planned murder by two members of notorious Mohol gang. (HT)
Pune police have foiled planned murder by two members of notorious Mohol gang. (HT)

The accused arrested on Thursday have been identified as Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 24, from Kalubai Colony in Kothrud and Sharad Shivaji Malpote, 29, from Sutardara in the same area.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch Unit 2 laid a trap and arrested the duo from Kharadi on Thursday. Two pistols, seven live rounds and mobile phone totally worth 1,12,000 were recovered from their possession.

Senior inspector Pratap Mankar said, “Initially, the police invoked Sections under the Arms Act but later added sections like criminal conspiracy 61 (b) and organised crime sections (111) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

On January 5, 2024, gangster Sharad was shot dead near his residence in Kothrud. While the police said 17 people were involved in the murder, Munna Polekar and his associates were later arrested in the case.

