Pune city reports 32 confirmed dengue cases in two weeks

In the first two weeks of September, Pune has reported 32 confirmed and 285 suspected dengue cases–the highest monthly caseload reported this year– as per the data provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department. This year, PMC has reported 1,699 suspected dengue cases, 83 confirmed dengue cases, and 20 confirmed Chikungunya cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to data, 4 confirmed dengue cases were reported in February, 2 each in April and May, 4 cases in June, 11 in July, 28 in August.

This year, PMC has reported 1,699 suspected dengue cases, 83 confirmed dengue cases, and 20 confirmed Chikungunya cases.

Water stagnation in many parts of the city due to the intermittent rain over the past couple of weeks has resulted in a surge in the number of dengue cases, said the officials.

In September, 210 establishments were served notices and ₹26,300 was collected in fines by the civic body.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer of PMC, who is also head of the vector-borne disease control programme, said the health officials and Malaria Surveillance Officers (MSI) are visiting housing societies, chawls, and public places to eliminate mosquito breeding.

“Fumigation and spraying insecticides will be done indoors and outdoors on a mass scale. Besides, the containment measures are conducted even in cases of suspected dengue cases. We have adequate stock of bio larvicides and insecticides, medicines, and testing kits that have been made available at PMC-run hospitals and sentinel centres,” he said.

Dr Aparna Kodre, senior consultant, Internal Medicine at Noble Hospitals and Research Centre, said, “Most of the patients coming are having mild to moderate symptoms and are less severe. There is no deviation from the routine symptoms like headache, fever, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, rash, etc.”