Pune feels nip in the air as day temperature falls 3 degrees below normal

The city witnessed a nip in the air on Monday with day temperature falling three degrees below normal. Many Punekars were seen wearing sweaters as the weather became cooler. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a day temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius was recorded which is 3.3 degrees Celsius less than normal. Whereas, night temperature was recorded at 20.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department attributed the fall in temperature to cloudy weather and sporadic rainfall. The temperature will increase in the coming days, according to the IMD.

Meanwhile, most regions in Maharashtra recorded average rainfall with the monsoon drawing to a close. Five out of the eight districts in drought-prone Marathwada reported excess rainfall while the remaining three reported rainfall in the normal range. Beed district reported 26% excess rainfall since June 1 while Latur reported 31% excess rainfall since June 1. Both these districts are known for the scarcity of water. Whereas Nanded, Osmanabad and Aurangabad reported excess rainfall. Only Hingoli and Jalna reported rainfall in the normal range. Total rainfall in Marathwada is now 28% in excess. Other sub-divisions of the state reported normal or excess rainfall with good rains this monsoon. As per the IMD, along with Marathwada, Vidarbha too reported 31% excess rainfall, followed by central Maharashtra which reported 34% excess rainfall. While the Konkan and Goa sub-divisions have reported normal rainfall, there has been 12% excess rainfall between June 1 and September 19. Maharashtra overall has reported 26% excess rainfall. With the monsoon in its last leg and conditions turning favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from northwest India, rainfall activity is likely to decrease very soon.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that northwest India and the Kutch region are likely to see the withdrawal in the next few days. “Due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab and adjoining areas of Haryana till September 24. Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India and Kutch till September 21,” Kashyapi said.