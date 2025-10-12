Pune launches pulse polio drive, 2.62 lakh children vaccinated on Day 1

City’s Sub-National Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive 2025 began Sunday, immunising over 2.62 lakh children—about 84% of the target population—on day one, according to officials. Booths were also established in high-risk and hard-to-reach areas such as brick kilns, construction sites, and migrant settlements. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The immunisation programme was inaugurated by the additional municipal commissioner, MJ Pradeep Chandran, at the Late Kalavati Mavale Dispensary at 8 am.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had set up 1,350 booths under its 15 ward offices at dispensaries, maternity homes, and new health and wellness centres. Booths were also established in high-risk and hard-to-reach areas such as brick kilns, construction sites, and migrant settlements. The campaign will continue till October 17, said the officials.

According to the official data provided by PMC, 3,12,755 children will be covered.

“To reach children from the migrant and moving population, 86 transit teams and 37 mobile units were stationed at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, airports, and public parks, successfully immunising 20,730 additional children,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, city immunisation officer.

PMC had received 4 lakh doses of the oral polio vaccine from the state government. Of these, 2,91,455 doses were administered — including 2,83,689 doses for children below five years and 6,509 for children above five years.

Chandran urged residents, as well as housing society chairpersons and secretaries, to support the field teams visiting their areas.

“For children who missed the doses on the first day, a five-day door-to-door follow-up campaign will begin on Monday. Around 1,912 teams and 320 supervisors will visit every household in the city to ensure no child is left out. Besides, vaccination will also be available at all PMC-run dispensaries during this period,” said Dr Dighe.