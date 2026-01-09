Pune shivers as minimum temperature drops to single digits

The minimum temperature in the city slipped into single digits on Thursday, with the city recording 9.5 degrees Celsius. This was the first instance the temperature fell in single digits since December 30 last year. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at the NDA station at 7.7 degrees Celsius, while the highest minimum temperature within the city limits was 16.2 degrees Celsius at Magarpatta. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Shivajinagar observatory. At least five other weather stations in the district also reported single-digit minimum temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at the NDA station at 7.7 degrees Celsius, while the highest minimum temperature within the city limits was 16.2 degrees Celsius at Magarpatta.

As per data from Shivajinagar observatory, the minimum temperature fell sharply over three days, dropping from 15.4 degrees Celsius on January 5 to 12.9 degrees Celsius on January 6 and further to 10.2 degrees Celsius on January 7.

According to the IMD, with no significant weather system currently active over or near Maharashtra, cold northerly winds have begun influencing the region, resulting in a drop in minimum temperature.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “With the impact of cool northerly winds over Maharashtra, the state is witnessing a declining trend in minimum temperature. Pune has seen a sharp fall from around 15 degrees to 9 degrees Celsius over the last three to four days. Clear skies are likely to prevail over the next two to three days, which will allow lower temperatures to persist. However, due to moisture incursion from westerlies, morning haze may be observed.”

City feels the chill

(Temperature recorded on Jan 8)

Station//Temp

Baramati 9.8°C

Shivajinagar 9.5°C

Pashan 9.3°C

Malin 8.7°C

Haveli 8.2°C

NDA 7.7°C

(Source: IMD)