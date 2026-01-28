Pune woman kills minor son, tries to attack daughter; detained

PUNE: An 11-year-old boy was killed and his 13-year-old sister critically injured after their mother allegedly attacked them, authorities said. The mother reportedly planned to take her own life afterwards. Authorities said the incident unfolded amid marital tensions tied to her husband’s alcohol addiction. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred around 9 am on Tuesday in a lane near Olive Society in the Baif Road area of Wagholi. Police said the woman attacked the children inside their house when no other adult family member was present.

The boy died on the spot, while his sister sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The accused has been detained, and police said the formal arrest procedure was underway till the time of going to press.

Chilumula Rajnikanth, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 4), said, “Prima facie, it appears that the woman planned to kill her children and then take her own life due to ongoing domestic distress and problems arising from her husband’s alcohol addiction. While the son died, the daughter survived with serious injuries. The woman’s suicide attempt failed, and she was taken into custody.”

Police inspector Sarjerao Kumbhar of Wagholi police station said a case has been registered and investigations are underway to establish the exact sequence of events and motive.

“We are collecting evidence and recording statements of family members and neighbours,” he said.

According to police, the family had recently shifted to the area from Bhadale Wasti in Wagholi. The accused was previously a sales executive but is currently unemployed. Police sources said there were frequent arguments between the couple over alcohol consumption and family responsibilities.

On Tuesday morning, an argument reportedly broke out between the husband and wife, after which the husband left the house. The accused’s mother also stepped out for work, police said, adding that the woman then allegedly carried out the attack.

Investigators said the woman first attacked her son with a sickle, slitting his throat. She then repeatedly struck her daughter, who managed to escape and lock herself inside the washroom despite being injured.

“The girl cried for help from the washroom window. Neighbours came to the house and knocked on the door. When the girl opened it, they found the house splattered with blood, with the mother sitting there helplessly,” a police officer from Wagholi police station said.

Neighbours alerted the police, following which a team reached the spot, detained the accused and seized the weapon used in the attack.

A neighbour described the family as well-known in the locality.

“The children were active and friendly. The boy used to play cricket every day. Just a day earlier, the family had distributed sweets after the girl secured good marks in her exams,” the neighbour said.

Police said the children’s father was found to be under the influence of alcohol when officers contacted him. Both the accused and her husband were brought to the police station for questioning.

An FIR is being registered against the woman under sections related to murder and attempt to murder, police said.