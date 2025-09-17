Pune ZP hosts second edition of ‘Coffee with CEO’

The Pune zilla parishad on Monday hosted the second edition of ‘Coffee with CEO’, a platform designed to facilitate meaningful interaction between Gajanan Patil, chief executive officer (CEO) of the zilla parishad, teachers, and key education partners. During the event, several teachers shared developments from their respective schools. (HT)

Unlike the first edition held on August 22, which spotlighted students selected for the prestigious National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) exposure visit, this session shifted focus to educators.

During the event, several teachers shared developments from their respective schools. One of the most significant outcomes highlighted was the increase in student enrollments in zilla parishad schools, a trend attributed to the growing reputation of quality education and innovative teaching methods introduced under the Pune model school programme. Notably, teachers observed a reverse shift of students migrating from private English-medium schools to ZP schools, drawn by the structured, inclusive, and high-quality learning environment.

“The initiative is not just about recognition. It’s about creating a space where teachers can voice their opinions, share what works, and help shape the future of education in our district,” said Patil.