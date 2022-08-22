Pune’s iconic Wrangler bungalow being razed to make way for educational institution
The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. Standing tall for years, in the lane of Vaishali hotel on Fergusson College road, this iconic structure where Wrangler’s daughter Padmabhushan Awardee Shakuntala Paranjpye and later her daughter Sai Paranjpye, also a Padma awardee lived will finally make way for an educational institution under the aegis of Deccan Education Society (DES).
This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. Dr Gautam Govitrikar tweeted, “One of the iconic bungalows of Pune coming down. That of Wrangler Paranjpe. I have lived in the adjacent lane all my life and we are all feeling sad as if we have lost a family member.” (sic)
This tweet brought back memories for many Punekars who have lived in that lane as, one Vaibhav Purandare replied, “Shakuntala Paranjpye’s writings are filled with vivid descriptions of life in this bungalow. With her father, daughter (filmmaker SaiParanjpye) and their numerous cats and cast of characters.”
It was in 1907 that Paranjpye became the first librarian of the Indian It Mathematical Society at Fergusson College, and then became the college’s principal, and stayed in that position for two decades, until 1926.
When HT got in touch with his granddaughter Sai Paranjype, she said, “I do not want to comment on this and I am busy with work.”
The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society. Sharad Kunte, chairman, council and governing body said, “Wrangler Paranjype had legally bequeathed his bungalow on Ferguson road to the Deccan Education Society. According to their wish, the institute will use this place for educational courses. A new construction is being done for that.”
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
LeT guide trained by Pak army arrested along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army's intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. Previously, Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
Three arrested with ₹78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.
