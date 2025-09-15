Rabies awareness drive reaches 7K students across 14 schools

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun a large-scale Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign to prevent dog bites and rabies, said the officials on Sunday. Interactive flashcards and presentations have made the sessions fun and memorable for children, while flyers distributed in communities extend the learning beyond classrooms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following directions from the central government, the initiative started last month, and aims to educate communities, especially children, about dog safety and the dangers of rabies, they said.

According to PMC data, the campaign has already covered 14 schools—4 government and 10 private—reaching 6,786 students and 177 teachers. In addition, 17 communities have been engaged, spreading awareness to 1,282 residents.

PMC has partnered with NGOs, Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS), for the initiative, ‘HOPE Mission Rabies Pune, to deliver interactive sessions on rabies prevention and responsible dog ownership.

“In the sessions, children and adults are taught how to behave safely around dogs, recognise signs of rabies in animals, and respond effectively to dog bites. Key advice includes washing the wound thoroughly, seeking immediate medical help, and ensuring annual dog vaccinations. Interactive flashcards and presentations have made the sessions fun and memorable for children, while flyers distributed in communities extend the learning beyond classrooms,” said Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, chief veterinary officer, PMC.

The campaign also integrates vaccination drives by Universal NGO.