Sahyadri Hospital vandalised by relatives after patient’s death

Tension erupted at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Wednesday morning after the death of a 76-year-old patient, triggering violent protests by his relatives, who vandalised the hospital premises, pelted stones and smashed its glass façade. More than a dozen people were involved, the police said, with most of them detained. According to CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, the patient’s relatives used stones, a garbage bin, and metal barricade stands to smash the glass panels at the entrance, leaving shards scattered around the main gate. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident took place at around 11 to 11.30 am after the patient, identified as Keru Sadashiv Sapkal, passed away while undergoing treatment. According to CCTV footage and eyewitnesses, the patient’s relatives used stones, a garbage bin, and metal barricade stands to smash the glass panels at the entrance, leaving shards scattered around the main gate. What followed was a sit-in protest outside the hospital till such time the police intervened and restored order.

According to the Hadapsar police, the deceased was the father of Ajay Sapkal, city chief of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) medical wing. He was admitted to the hospital on November 28 after being shifted there from a private nursing home, where he had been undergoing treatment for acute pancreatitis. Hospital officials said that he arrived in critical condition with an internal perforation and advanced multi-organ failure.

Based on a complaint by Dr. Abhijit Shivankar, Hadapsar police have registered a case against seven accused under Sections 125, 324 and 189 of the BNS, as well as relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act. All seven have been detained, and arrest procedures are underway.

However, Ajay Sapkal alleged serious negligence on the part of the hospital. He claimed that his father was admitted for a routine ulcer surgery and recovered within two days but the doctors failed to inform the family regarding the accumulation of fluid in his lungs. Ajay Sapkal further alleged that the staff forced his father to sit soon after the surgery, leading to the opening of his stitches and later, development of a severe infection which necessitated dialysis. He also alleged that the patient sustained chest injuries during revival attempts Wednesday morning. “If this can happen to my family, imagine what common people go through. I will begin a hunger strike until strict action is taken. I believe wrong treatment led to my father’s death,” Ajay Sapkal said.

Hospital officials refuted all allegations. In a statement, Sahyadri Hospital said that the patient was brought to the hospital in a critical medical condition that had already deteriorated into multi-organ failure. “Despite extensive efforts by our team and all appropriate evidence-based protocols, his condition deteriorated due to its extreme severity,” the statement said. The hospital paid condolences to the family but strongly condemned the vandalism, stating that it endangered patients, relatives, and the staff. The officials confirmed that they are filing a police complaint for the loss of property.

Deputy commissioner of police Rajalaxmi Shivankar said that the statements of members of the deceased patient’s family have been recorded and that the hospital’s treatment details are being examined. “We will verify all claims and action will be taken only after both sides are thoroughly heard,” she said.