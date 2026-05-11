Scorching Sunday in Pune as Lohegaon records 42.7°C, Shivajinagar 41.4 °C

Pune city experienced intense heat on Sunday as maximum temperatures in both Lohegaon and Shivajinagar crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark for the first time this May. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lohegaon recorded a scorching 42.7 degrees Celsius; while Shivajinagar registered 41.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal apart from being the highest May temperature recorded in the area since 2016. Prior to this, the highest May temperature was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius in 2019. Meteorologists said that the increase in temperature is part of the typical pre-monsoon weather activity being experienced across Maharashtra. (HT FILE)

The sharp rise in daytime temperatures led to hot and uncomfortable weather conditions across several parts of the city. Meteorologists said that the increase in temperature is part of the typical pre-monsoon weather activity being experienced across Maharashtra.

Apart from Lohegaon and Shivajinagar, at least four other areas in Pune district also recorded temperatures at or around 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri both recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius; Dudulgaon registered 40.7 degrees Celsius; while Talegaon recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the IMD has forecast light rainfall along with gusty winds over the next 24 hours. According to the latest weather bulletin issued on Sunday, Pune is likely to witness light rain activity till Monday. The forecast further states that till May 16, the city is expected to experience mainly clear skies during the morning hours, gradually becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening — conditions commonly seen during the pre-monsoon season.

A rise in temperatures was also observed in many other districts of central Maharashtra. Malegaon recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius, Solapur 41.6 degrees Celsius, Nashik 40.6 degrees Celsius, and Sangli 40 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about the prevailing weather conditions, Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather forecasting division, IMD, said, “Currently, there is a high moisture level in the atmosphere. Although there are chances of rainfall, the quantum of rainfall is expected to remain low. The combination of high moisture and rising temperatures is making the weather feel much hotter in Pune.” Kashyapi advised citizens to follow heat advisories and stay adequately hydrated during this period.