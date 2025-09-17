Skill over syllabus: ‘Student Groups’ to redefine school Education in state

In a major reform under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra education department has launched the ‘Student Group’ initiative across all schools from Classes 1 to 12. The program promotes peer-led, experiential learning by organising students into interest-based groups focused on areas like arts, sports, science, technology, reading, and more. Students can join multiple groups, and schools are encouraged to form new ones based on evolving interests. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The initiative aims to move beyond rote learning and nurture creativity, critical thinking, leadership, and life skills. Students can join multiple groups, and schools are encouraged to form new ones based on evolving interests. The move aims to make learning more engaging and aligned with students’ individual interests.

DM Patil, a primary school principal, said, “It’s a shift from one-way teaching to collaborative, real-life learning.”

Key features of the initiative include mandatory implementation across all primary and secondary schools in Maharashtra, with each group starting under teacher mentorship and gradually transitioning to student-led activities. The program requires structured planning, including regular monthly or quarterly meetings, and mandates ongoing monitoring by Cluster Heads, Block Education Officers (BEOs), and DIET officials.

More than 34 thematic categories have been identified—ranging from arts and science to robotics and music—with room for schools to innovate based on student interests. According to officials, the initiative is closely aligned with NEP 2020’s vision of holistic, learner-centric education that caters to diverse interests and encourages hands-on, meaningful learning.