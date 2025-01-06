Student union files petition in HC against Pune varsity decision on holding protests

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the SPPU’s decision that students must obtain 8 days’ notice before holding a protest or agitation on university grounds. The SPPU administration said that they were unaware that a petition had been filed in the court against the university’s circular. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The decision was made after a discussion among the university’s management council. This decision was based on the Aurangabad High Court bench’s verdict on the petition. However, this decision was highly criticised, and protests were organised.

Against this context, Avinash Solanke, an ILS Law College student, and Akshay Jain, president of the Youth Congress’ media department, have filed a lawsuit in the High Court challenging the university’s judgement.

“This decision directly attacks the rights of students to express themselves. This rule is an attempt to silence the voice of students. An appeal has been sought in the court to withdraw it,” Jain said.

“This rule is a threat to the right of students to react immediately. The freedom of expression and the right to protest granted by the Constitution have been threatened by this decision,” said Solanke.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the SPPU administration said that they were unaware that a petition had been filed in the court against the university’s circular. Savitribai Phule University Vice-Chancellor prof Suresh Gosavi clarified that further appropriate action will be taken after receiving the authorised information.