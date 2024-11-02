Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held for brandishing cracker gun at citizens

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 02, 2024 06:06 AM IST

Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with cracker gun while on two-wheeler

PUNE The Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with a gun while on a two-wheeler.

The Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with a gun while on a two-wheeler. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
The Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with a gun while on a two-wheeler. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred on Friday on the Pune-Satara highway stretch between Vadgaon and Warje bridges.

According to deputy commissioner of police ( zone III ) Sambhaji Kadam, an offence has been registered at Sinhagad police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 351(2), 281, Motor Vehicle Act Section 184, 119/177; and 135 BP Act and Criminal Law Amended Act Section 7.

“The accused Akshay Ankush Gaikwad, 27, residing at Shivane, Uttam Nagar and Sunil Chandrakant Shinde, 28, both painters, were brandishing a cracker gun,” he said.

“The accused were found driving their vehicle recklessly on a road, disregarding traffic rules and driving in a manner that posed danger to others. Also, one of the accused, while seated pillion, displayed a fake weapon resembling a gun towards passing vehicles, creating the illusion that it was real. This act incited fear among the public and caused a sense of panic and intimidation. Consequently, a case has been registered, and both the accused are in the custody of Sinhagad police,” said Kadam.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //