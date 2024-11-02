Two held for brandishing cracker gun at citizens

PUNE The Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with a gun while on a two-wheeler. The Sinhagad police have arrested two persons in connection with an incident where they were threatening commuters with a gun while on a two-wheeler. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident occurred on Friday on the Pune-Satara highway stretch between Vadgaon and Warje bridges.

According to deputy commissioner of police ( zone III ) Sambhaji Kadam, an offence has been registered at Sinhagad police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 351(2), 281, Motor Vehicle Act Section 184, 119/177; and 135 BP Act and Criminal Law Amended Act Section 7.

“The accused Akshay Ankush Gaikwad, 27, residing at Shivane, Uttam Nagar and Sunil Chandrakant Shinde, 28, both painters, were brandishing a cracker gun,” he said.

“The accused were found driving their vehicle recklessly on a road, disregarding traffic rules and driving in a manner that posed danger to others. Also, one of the accused, while seated pillion, displayed a fake weapon resembling a gun towards passing vehicles, creating the illusion that it was real. This act incited fear among the public and caused a sense of panic and intimidation. Consequently, a case has been registered, and both the accused are in the custody of Sinhagad police,” said Kadam.