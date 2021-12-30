We avoided speaker election to respect governor: Ajit Pawar

PUNE: Despite having clear majority, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has avoided the speaker election to respect the governor, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday.

The deputy chief minister was in a city to address the Pune District Central Co-operative Bank’s campaign.

Speaking to the media after the meet, Pawar said, “As the governor said that the speaker election is unconstitutional, we avoided the election just to respect the governor. We did not feel that it is unconstitutional. We will meet him soon.”

Regarding Covid cases, Pawar said, “Some states have already imposed restrictions. We feel bad to place any restrictions, but will have to take decision if the virus situation worsens in the state.”

He appealed to people to avoid public gathering during the marriage season. “If health is well then celebrations can happen later. I do not have to make any comment on the increasing number of New Year parties, but my sincere appeal to all is to celebrate it at home.”