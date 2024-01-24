Youth booked for assaulting three men with koyta in Narhe

A 21-year-old man, working at a chicken shop in Narhe, has been booked for assault and creating a ruckus in the area. The incident took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, the accused was produced in court which granted him magistrate custody. A case has been registered against the accused at Sinhagad Road police station under sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At least three people sustained minor injuries in the attack, said police.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The assailant, identified as Rahul Sheikh originally hails from West Bengal, allegedly unleashed the assault using a koyta.

The victims have been identified as two passersby and Deepak Shinde, a police havaldar who sustained injuries on his hand while arresting the accused. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

In the last week, Sheikh landed in Pune seeking a job. A day before the incident, the shop owner had appointed him to take care of his shop.

According to the accused family members Sheikh is mentally unstable, said police.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sinhagad Road police station under sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).