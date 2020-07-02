e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Congress MP says BJP should kick out actor Anupam Kher for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra

Punjab Congress MP says BJP should kick out actor Anupam Kher for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra

Ravneet Singh Bittu took on Kher for saying “Sava lakh se ek bhidha du” and tagging Patra in a tweet after a controversial post

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu went a step further and called Anupam Kher’s tweet an attempt by the RSS to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”.
Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu went a step further and called Anupam Kher’s tweet an attempt by the RSS to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”.(Twitter)
         

Chandigarh: Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday rebuked actor Anupam Kher for using the “sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh” to describe Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra.

A day after actor Kher tweeted, “Sava lakh se ek bhida du” and tagged Patra, the Congress leader said, “Anupam Kher and his wife (Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher) should be kicked out of the BJP for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra.”

Kher’s tweet was in response to Patra being trolled on social media. Patra had posted a picture of a three-year-old boy sitting on his grandfather, who was shot dead during an encounter in Sopore on Wednesday with the caption: “Pulitzer lovers?”

Patra was apparently referring to Associated Press (AP) photo journalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, who were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for “striking images of life” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

TAKES ON RSS, SAYING IT’S ‘DILUTING’ SIKH TENETS

Bittu tweeted: “How dare @AnupamPKher use sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh ji to describe the spokesperson of BJP. It spoils the martial image of Sikhs.”

He went a step further and called Kher’s tweet an attempt by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”.

He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tender an immediate apology and kick out Anupam Kher and his wife from the BJP”.

top news
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Banning Chinese apps a digital strike’: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
28 new ministers inducted in Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
‘If Sachin gets 60 from 100 with straight drive, wouldn’t it have value’
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before complainant
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
Rahul Gandhi provides smart TVs to students in Wayanad for online classes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In