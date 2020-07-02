Punjab Congress MP says BJP should kick out actor Anupam Kher for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:30 IST

Chandigarh: Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday rebuked actor Anupam Kher for using the “sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh” to describe Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra.

A day after actor Kher tweeted, “Sava lakh se ek bhida du” and tagged Patra, the Congress leader said, “Anupam Kher and his wife (Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher) should be kicked out of the BJP for using Guru Gobind Singh’s words to describe Sambit Patra.”

Kher’s tweet was in response to Patra being trolled on social media. Patra had posted a picture of a three-year-old boy sitting on his grandfather, who was shot dead during an encounter in Sopore on Wednesday with the caption: “Pulitzer lovers?”

Patra was apparently referring to Associated Press (AP) photo journalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand, who were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for “striking images of life” in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

TAKES ON RSS, SAYING IT’S ‘DILUTING’ SIKH TENETS

Bittu tweeted: “How dare @AnupamPKher use sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh ji to describe the spokesperson of BJP. It spoils the martial image of Sikhs.”

He went a step further and called Kher’s tweet an attempt by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to dilute the “strong tenets of Sikhism”.

He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “tender an immediate apology and kick out Anupam Kher and his wife from the BJP”.