Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against CM Hemant Soren

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday fielded Gamliyel Hembrom against chief minister Hemant Soren from Barhait constituency for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls. The election for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said the central election committee has approved the name of Hembrom from Barhait and Vikas Mahto from Tundi assembly seat.

The BJP is contesting 68 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly with the remaining 13 for allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) (10), Janata Dal United (JDU) (2) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) LJP-R (1).

BJP had released names of 66 candidates on October 19, keeping Barhait and Tunrdi on hold.

The BJP leader said Hembrom had contested the 2019 assembly polls from Barhait on AJSU ticket.

“Though he could secure only around 2,500 votes last time, he is a young popular name with reputation of being an avid sports lover who organises big football tournaments in the area,” a BJP leader said.

Hembrom was a teacher, quit his government job in 2019 and joined politics. He contested from Barhait in the assembly polls.

In 2019, the BJP fielded Simon Malto from Barhait. He secured around 48,000 votes and lost to Soren by around 25,000 votes.

The counting will take place on November 23.