Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.92 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on October 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on October 13, 2024, is 26.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.92 °C and 29.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 05:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 14, 2024
|27.87 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|27.72 °C
|Few clouds
|October 16, 2024
|27.26 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 17, 2024
|27.51 °C
|Light rain
|October 18, 2024
|26.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 19, 2024
|26.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 20, 2024
|20.58 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
